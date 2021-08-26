Dak Prescott No Longer on a “Pitch Count”

https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1430972938203848708

Prescott’s health has been a big story during the offseason. He suffered a shoulder ailment early during training camp, but he returned to team drills on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters that Prescott is “just playing ball at this point” and that he “looked great” on Wednesday. It’s a big development for the Cowboys, who chose to exercise caution with their star quarterback.

With Prescott nearing full strength, the Cowboys’ offense should be one of the best in the league. Prescott was fantastic in five games last season, finishing with 1,856 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns to go along with 93 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Prescott is currently coming off the board as the No. 5 quarterback in fantasy drafts, and plenty of their skill-position players are also being drafted early.

The Cowboys are expected to bounce back in 2021-22, and they’re currently listed at +130 to win the NFC East on FanDuel Sportsbook.