Dak Prescott No Longer on a “Pitch Count”

Prescott’s health has been a big story during the offseason. He suffered a shoulder ailment early during training camp, but he returned to team drills on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters that Prescott is “just playing ball at this point” and that he “looked great” on Wednesday. It’s a big development for the Cowboys, who chose to exercise caution with their star quarterback.
With Prescott nearing full strength, the Cowboys’ offense should be one of the best in the league. Prescott was fantastic in five games last season, finishing with 1,856 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns to go along with 93 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Prescott is currently coming off the board as the No. 5 quarterback in fantasy drafts, and plenty of their skill-position players are also being drafted early.
The Cowboys are expected to bounce back in 2021-22, and they’re currently listed at +130 to win the NFC East on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.