Dak Prescott Wearing Ankle Boot After Cowboys Victory

The Dallas Cowboys overtime victory over the New England Patriots came at an expense, as Dak Prescott was wearing a walking boot in his post-game press conference. When asked about the injury, Prescott noted that he came down funny on his ankle on his final throw of the game — a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott led the Cowboys down the field in the waning moments of regulation, getting into field goal range for Greg Zuerlein to tie the game with 24 seconds left in regulation. Dallas stopped the Patriots on their first overtime drive, marching the ball 80 yards downfield and winning on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Week 7 is a bye week for the Cowboys, affording Prescott some additional time to resolve the injury. It’s worth monitoring over the coming days, as Dallas gets ready for their Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper Rush and Will Grier are behind Prescott on the Cowboys’ depth chart, but neither player threw a pass in an NFL game since 2019.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys priced near the top of the Super Bowl futures board at +1200. A line on their game against the Vikes will be listed after Week 7 games conclude.