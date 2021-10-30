Dak Prescott will be a game-time decision for the Cowboys on Sunday, Ed Werder of ESPN reports. Prescott suffered a calf injury on the game-winning touchdown pass to Cee Dee Lamb versus the Patriots in Week 6. The Cowboys and Prescott were hoping that the bye week would have given the injury time to heal completely, but apparently, that is not the case. Prescott has stated several times this week that he feels ready to play and start Sunday night versus the Vikings.

The Cowboys are wrestling with the decision of whether to start him and risk re-aggravating the injury or to play it safe, sit him, and make sure he is 100% healthy for their Week 9 game versus the Broncos. The Cowboys have what amounts to a 3.5 game lead in the NFC East, so one could argue that playing it cautious, even if it means an inevitable loss to the Vikings, is the right choice to make.

The Cowboys are currently three-point underdogs Sunday and are +132 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.