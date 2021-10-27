Dak Prescott Will Practice on Wednesday

https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1453382100191793154

Prescott is currently dealing with a calf injury, but the Cowboys’ bye last week did give him some extra time to heal up. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Prescott would be available to participate in individual drills at Wednesday’s practice but was unsure about Prescott’s status for team drills. Still, it’s an excellent sign for Prescott’s availability for Sunday Night Football vs. the Vikings.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record to start the year, and their offense has been fantastic. Prescott has thrown at least three touchdown passes in five of six games, and he’s already had two games with at least 400 passing yards. The Cowboys’ excellent rushing attack has kept his volume in check in some weeks, but he’s still the No. 9 quarterback in terms of fantasy points per game.

The Cowboys are currently listed as 1.5-point road favorites vs. the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook.