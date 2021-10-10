Dalvin Cook a Game-Time Decision Against Lions Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered a game-time decision for the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Cook has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last playing in a Week 4 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 34 yards on nine carries. The star running back has also missed one game this year because of the injury and is an essential piece to the Vikings backfield, responsible for more than 70% share of carries.

Priced at 9,000 on FanDuel, Cook should split carries in the backfield with back-up running back Alexander Mattison, who would benefit with the bulk of carries if Cook cannot play. Mattison is priced at $6,500, last starting in a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 112 yards on 26 carries.

Facing a Lions defense ranked 31st in DVOA, the Vikings are a 10-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.