Dalvin Cook Does Not Practice Wednesday

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was not a participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Dalvin Cook was in pads and fully dressed out but did not practice. Nor did Michael Pierce, Nick Vigil or Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Everyone else on the injury report was listed as full participants. https://t.co/qVTt1omkLB — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 6, 2021

Cook has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue, causing him to miss one game. Cook rushed for 34 yards on nine carries in a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite missing a Week 3, 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Cook has a 70% share of the Vikings’ workload in the backfield, leading the team.

If Cook cannot play in a Week 5 matchup against a Detroit Lions defense ranked 31st in DVOA, expect Alexander Mattison to absorb the bulk of the carries. Priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, Mattison has a 37% share of carries after four weeks, rushing for 20 yards on 10 attempts in the Vikings’ loss to the Browns. Mattison is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel.

The Vikings are an 8.5-point favorite against the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.