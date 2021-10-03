Dalvin Cook Expected to Play Sunday Against Browns

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Minnesota Twins running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play in a Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Cook, who was sidelined in Week 3 with an ankle injury, will go through pregame warmups, and barring any setbacks, is expected to see extended playing time against Cleveland. One of the more dominant running backs in the league, Cook is responsible for a team-leading 85% of the Vikings carries. Last starting in a Week 2 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Cook rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries and catching two passes for 17 yards. Cook is priced at $9,500 on FanDuel and faces a tough matchup in his return to action against a Cleveland Browns defense ranked fourth in run DVOA. With Cook returning to the playing field, expect a decrease in production for Alexander Mattison, who saw 112 yards on 26 carries in a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Minnesota is a 1-point home underdog against the Browns on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 51.5-point total.