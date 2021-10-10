Dalvin Cook Inactive for Week 5 Against Lions

The Minnesota Vikings announce running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1447223014412673031

Cook is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He last played in a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 34 yards on nine carries. The star running back has also missed one game this year because of the injury and is an essential piece to the Vikings backfield, responsible for more than 70% share of carries.

With Cook out of the Vikings backfield for Week 5, expect most carries to go to backup Alexander Mattison. Mattison, who is priced at $6,500, last started in place of Cook in a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, rushing for 112 yards on 26 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Mattison and the Vikings face Lions defense ranked 31st in DVOA and are a 10-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.