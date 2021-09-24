Dalvin Cook is questionable for the Vikings this week
September 24George KurtzSportsGrid
Dalvin Cook is questionable to play Sunday versus the Seahawks, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Cook had to leave the game last week several times due to this ankle injury and has been used sparingly in practice all week. Head coach Mike Zimmer has stated that Cook could still play even if he doesn’t practice, and Vikings aren’t able to be choosey after an 0-2 start to the season.
Alexander Mattison is likely to see an uptick in touches even if Cook plays, as it would seem unlikely that he would be able to handle his normal full load. Mattison may not be the back that Cook is, but he’s better than your average backup and could be a good start in fantasy leagues or for prop betting should Cook be deactivated.
The Vikings are the underdog in this contest by 2.5 points and are +110 on the money line. The over/under for this game is 55.5, over (-105) and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
