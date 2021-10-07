Dalvin Cook Misses Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/ttwentyman/status/1446222701815861248

Cook has missed his second-straight practice to start the week due to an ankle injury. His ankle injury caused him to miss the Vikings’ Week 3 game vs. the Seahawks, and he aggravated that injury in Week 4 vs. the Browns. Cook did tell reporters that he plans to suit up this week vs. the Lions, but he will likely need to get in at least a limited practice on Friday. Make sure to monitor the reports for any updates.

If Cook cannot suit up, Alexander Mattison would be asked to carry the load at running back. He filled in admirably in Week 3, racking up 26 carries for 112 rushing yards and six receptions for 59 receiving yards. Mattison is one of the better backup running backs in the league, so he would be an elite fantasy option if he draws a start in a juicy matchup vs. the Lions.

The Vikings are currently listed as 10-point home favorites vs. the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook.