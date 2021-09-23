Dalvin Cook Misses Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/christomasson/status/1441113738526879753

This makes back-to-back missed practices to start the week for Cook, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Cook missing practice early in the week isn’t necessarily a huge concern, but it would be nice to see him get in at least a limited practice on Friday. Still, it seems like the Vikings’ coaching staff is confident he’ll be able to suit up on Sunday vs. the Seahawks.

Cook is off to another solid start this season. He’s rushed for 192 yards and one touchdown through his first two games while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He’s also seen 10 targets through the first two weeks, and his 4.0 receptions per game would represent a new career high.

If Cook is ruled out, Alexander Mattison would step into a featured role for the Vikings. Mattison has averaged at least 4.5 yards per attempt in his first two seasons, so he would be an appealing fantasy option if he draws the start.

The Vikings are currently listed as 1.5-point home underdogs vs. the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook.