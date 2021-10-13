Dalvin Cook Returns to Practice Wednesday

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook practiced Wednesday, coming off an inactive tag before a Week 5 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook back at practice today, but five starters (NT Michael Pierce, LB Anthony Barr, DE Everson Griffen and WRs Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen) looked to be sitting out the workout. https://t.co/nlk1m65VL8 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 13, 2021

Cook is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last playing in a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 34 yards on nine carries. Despite missing two games this season, Cook is responsible for 70% of the Vikings’ carries, averaging 4.43 yards per attempt. Priced at $8,800 on FanDuel, Cook and the Vikings face a Panthers defense ranked 12 in rushing DVOA.

While the star running back is expected to be active ahead of the matchup with the Panthers, barring any setback, Alexander Mattison should continue to see the bulk of production in the backfield if Cook cannot play. Priced at $7,700 on FanDuel, Mattison rushed for 113 yards on 25 attempts with one passing touchdown in the Week 5 win.

Minnesota is a 1-point road favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5-point total.