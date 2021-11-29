Dalvin Cook Suffered Shoulder Injury in Week 12

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1465372305366859777

Cook went down in considerable pain in the Vikings’ Week 12 loss vs. the 49ers, and it appeared as though his season might be over. However, the news isn’t as bad as it could’ve been. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that an MRI showed Cook suffered a torn labrum and a separated shoulder, but the injury is not considered season-ending. He suffered a similar injury at the end of the 2019 season and ultimately missed two games before returning for the playoffs.

With Cook out of the lineup, Alexander Mattison is expected to take over as the team’s feature back. He’s dominated in two games without Cook this season, averaging 112.5 rushing yards and 49.5 receiving yards per game. He’s also scored a touchdown, resulting in an average of 21.45 FanDuel points per game.

Fourth-round rookie Kene Nwangwu could also have an opportunity. He’s served primarily as a special teamer this season, but he blazed a 4.31 40-yard dash at his pro day. He’s an appealing waiver wire add in deeper fantasy leagues.

The Vikings are currently listed as seven-point road favorites over the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook.