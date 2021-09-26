Dalvin Cook Unlikely to Play Against Seahawks Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play in a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1442075665122037760

Cook is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed practice all week. Reports earlier in the week indicated confidence he would play, but the Vikings will likely be conservative with their big-play rusher given the early season matchup.

In a Week 2 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Cook rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries, also catching six passes for 60 yards. The absence of Cook is a huge loss to the Vikings’ offense, with Cook seeing 85% of the workload in the backfield and a 12% share of targets.

Expect Alexander Mattison to slot into the lead rusher role with Cook likely sidelined. Mattison, priced at $5,200 on FanDuel, rushed for 11 yards on three attempts in the Week 2 loss and should absorb most of the Vikings’ carries.

Minnesota is a 2.5-point home underdog against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 54.5-point total.