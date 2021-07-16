Damian Lillard Is Expected To Formerly Request A Trade From The Blazers

Lillard is currently away with Team USA in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. One can only imagine the types of discussions some of the best American players are having in person and in private. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh first laid the seeds for their superteam in 2010.
Since Portland’s play playoff exit, there has been plenty of dysfunction surrounding the team, whether it’s the firing of head coach Terry Stotts or their haphazard due diligence into the background of his replacement, Chauncey Billups.
There are also rumors that billionaire owner, Jody Allen, is looking to sell the team. But how do you do that if you trade away your best asset in Lillard, who is under contract until 2024?
The whole situation in Portland’s a big mess at the moment. The NBA’s a player’s league, and just as we saw with James Harden earlier this year, superstars can make things pretty miserable for their clubs when they make it known that they no longer want to be part of the organization.
