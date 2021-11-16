Damian Lillard Will Be in Blazers Lineup vs. Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers only had to survive one game without Damian Lillard. Aaron Fentress confirmed that the six-time All-Star would be available against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Lillard was held out of the Blazers last game with an abdominal injury.

https://twitter.com/AaronJFentress/status/1460428884474667012

Lillard missed the Trail Blazers 124-95 wallopping at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Anfernee Simons started at point guard, putting up 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Lillard returns to the starting lineup against the Raps and will look to improve off his 20.0/4.3/8.1 early-season splits. Simons returns to a bench role with solid fantasy upside.

Both teams sit ninth in their respective conferences but come into tonight’s contest on cold streaks. The Raps have lost four of their past five and the Blazers have dropped three of four. The betting line has shifted in favor of the Trail Blazers after the Lillard news broke. FanDuel Sportsbook now has the Blazers lined as -3 favorites, with the total set at 216.