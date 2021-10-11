Damien Harris Avoids Serious Injury

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1447633635281149952

Harris exited the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Texans twice — once in the third quarter and once in the fourth — but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. He’s dealing with chest and rib injuries, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that he’s day-to-day.

That gives him a chance to suit up in Week 6 vs. the Cowboys. If he’s ruled out, the Patriots are running out of options to replace him. James White is already out for the year with an injury, which would leave Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, and Brandon Bolden as the primary options. Stevenson would be the most intriguing option. He was dominant during the preseason, but he has basically been banished from the lineup following a fumble in Week 1. He did see 11 carries last week in relief of Harris, but he managed just 23 yards.

The Patriots are currently listed as four-point home underdogs vs. the Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook.