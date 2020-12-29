Damien Harris Officially Inactive

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is officially inactive for a Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Harris has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and last played in a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In 10 games this season, Harris has rushed for 691 yards and two touchdowns. He also leads the team in market share of carries at 42.55%.
Expect James White and Sony Michael to have increased opportunity in the backfield.
They are priced at $8,500 and $10,000 on FanDuel for the Monday night single-game slate. The Patriots’ backfield will face a Bills defense who have allowed 18.81 points to opposing running backs per game this season.
The Patriots are a 7-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 47.5 total.
