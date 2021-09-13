Damien Harris to See Reduced Role in Week 2?

Bill Belichick is not a tolerant football coach, especially when it comes to fumbles. He’s been known to banish players who fail to protect the football, and two of his running backs put the pigskin on the turf yesterday. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled his first career carry, and he ultimately played just five snaps. It’s possible he could be made inactive next week, with J.J. Taylor getting his spot on the active roster.

Harris operated as the Patriots’ lead runner for most of the game. He finished with 100 rushing yards on 23 attempts, but he had a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter while the Patriots were driving for a potential game-winning score. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots could “reduce” his role moving forward, which would obviously be a big problem for his fantasy stock.

Christian McCaffrey shredded the Jets’ defense in Week 1, so it’s a solid matchup for the Patriots’ running backs as a group. That said, it’s unclear if anyone will see enough touches to provide a big fantasy performance. The Patriots are listed as 5.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.