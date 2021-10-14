Damien Williams Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/BradBiggs/status/1448739759103295490

The Bears are already without starting running back David Montgomery, and now they could be without their backup in Week 6. Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, so he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It seems unlikely that Williams will record the two required negative tests to be cleared to return before Sunday’s matchup vs. the Packers.

Khalil Herbert would be the next man up in the Bears’ backfield if Williams is ruled out. Herbert had 18 carries last week as part of a committee with Williams, and he responded with 75 rushing yards. Overall, Williams has averaged 3.9 yards per carry this season. Ryan Nall would also likely be asked to play a few additional snaps at running back. Both players could provide some fantasy value against a Packers’ defense that ranks 29th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA.

The Bears are currently listed as 5.5-point home underdogs vs. the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook.