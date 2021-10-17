D’Andre Swift Expected to Play Sunday Against Bengals

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1449649129123192835

Swift has been limited in practice this week because of a groin injury. In a Week 5 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Swift rushed for 51 yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown, averaging 4.64 yards per carry. Swift is responsible for 43% of the team’s carries, a primary producer for the Lions, splitting time with Jamaal Williams, and leads the team in target share, seeing 18% of quarterback Jared Goff’s looks through the first five weeks of the season.

Priced at $7,100 on FanDuel, Swift should continue to be a key driver for the Lions’ offense, barring any setback in pregame warmups. If Swift cannot play in the Week 6 matchup against a tough Bengals’ defense that ranks seventh in DVOA, look for Jamaal Williams to see an increase in production. Williams is priced at $5,700 on FanDuel and rushed for 57 yards on 13 attempts in the Week 5 loss.

Detroit is a 3.5-point home underdog against the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5-point total.