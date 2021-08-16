D’Andre Swift Expected to Return to Practice Tuesday

https://twitter.com/kmeinke/status/1427324609112707072

Swift is a potential breakout candidate this season, and he’s currently being drafted as the No. 15 running back in fantasy football leagues. The coaching staff talked him up during the offseason, and he fits the profile of a modern running back given his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

Unfortunately, Swift has dealt with a groin injury that has sidelined him for most of training camp. He also sat out their first preseason game, and Jamaal Williams started at running back in his absence. That said, MLive’s Kyle Meinke reports that Swift is expected to return to practice on a limited basis on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if Swift can pay off his price tag, but he should be healthy for the start of the season.

One of the biggest factors working against Swift is that the Lions are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. Their current win total over/under is set at just 5.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they are +400 to finish with the worst record in the league.