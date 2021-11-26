D’Andre Swift injuries shoulder in Thanksgiving game against the Bears

After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift‘s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
It seems like it’s only ever bad news for the Lions, and when there is a ray of sunshine, it’s quickly blotted out. Swift owners and Detroit bettors should keep up-to-date on Swift’s situation as it develops. Don’t forget to visit FanDuel Sportsbook for all the odds leading into Detroit’s next game.
