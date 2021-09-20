D’Andre Swift Will be Active For Monday Night Football

The groin injury that limited D’Andre Swift all week won’t prevent him from playing in the Detroit Lions Monday night clash against the Green Bay Packers. Eric Woodyard confirmed that the Lions running back would be available for the intradivisional contest. Also noted, wide receiver Kalif Raymond will be active for the game.

Swift played 69% of the Lions’ offensive snaps in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, toting the ball 11 times for 39 yards in the contest. The second-year running back added eight receptions on 11 targets for another 65 yards and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams was the starting running back but played nearly half as many snaps as Swift,35%, and had fewer touches than him, 17 total.

There are single-game slates available at FanDuel for Monday Night Football. Swift has a $12,000 salary compared to Williams’s $10,500 salary, implying that Swift has a higher fantasy ceiling.

The odds are stacked against the Lions tonight. They enter the contest against the Packers as +11.5 underdogs on the spread and +460 on the moneyline.