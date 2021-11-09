D’Angelo Russell Back in Action Monday vs. Grizzlies

Durability hasn’t been D’Angelo Russell’s strong suit over the past couple of seasons, playing in 87 games over the past two years. An ankle injury forced Russell out of the Minnesota Timberwolves last two games; however, he’s recovered in time for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1457853963437551621

This season, Russell hasn’t been effective on the court, putting up a career-worst 35.9% field goal percentage and ranking ninth on the T-Wolves with a 42.9% effective field goal percentage. Through six games, Russell is averaging 27.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game, and the seven-year veteran carries a $7,300 salary on the FanDuel express slates tonight.

Patrick Beverley started both games when Russell was out and moves back into a reserve role tonight against the Grizz. Beverley averages 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, putting up the best effective field goal percentage amongst all Timberwolves players who have played more than one game.

The Timberwolves enter tonight’s contest as +4.5 underdogs, with money coming in on the Grizzlies.