Pat Leonard reports New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will officially start for a Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones has been out since Week 14 with an ankle and hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has taken over under center duties in Jones’ absence, starting two games and throwing for 221 yards an no touchdowns.

In 12 starts this season, Jones has thrown for 2,462 yards and 8 touchdowns. He is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel. The Giants face a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed 18.37 points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Giants are a 9.5-point road underdog against the Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 43 total.