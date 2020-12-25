Daniel Jones Trending Toward Playing Sunday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is on track to start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones has been out since Week 14 with an ankle and hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has taken over under center duties in Jones’ absence and is expected to start if Jones is ruled inactive for Week 16.

In 12 starts this season, Jones has thrown for 2,462 yards and 8 touchdowns. He is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel. The Giants face a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed 18.37 points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Giants are a 10-point road underdog against the Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 43.5 total.