Daniel Jones will play Sunday for the Giants

Daniel Jones has cleared concussion protocol for the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jones suffered the concussion in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys last week. Jones made the unfortunate decision to lower his head and run into two Dallas defenders while trying to get into the end zone. Jones was able to put in a full practice Friday and will start Sunday versus the Rams.

The Giants are still in evaluation mode when it comes to Jones, as they will have to decide in the offseason whether or not he is their franchise quarterback. If he is, they will likely sign him to a long-term contract; if not, they might be looking for another contract in free agency or during the draft.

The Giants have plenty of injury concerns as Saquon Barkley (ankle), and Kenny Golladay (knee) will also miss the game. They will get back Sterling Shepard.

The Giants are 1-4, and their season is slipping away quickly. The GMen are 7.5 underdogs in this contest and are +295 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.