Danny Amendola Active For Week 1 Against Jaguars

James Palmer of the NFL Network reports wide receiver Danny Amendola is active and will play for the Houston Texans matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The free agent was signed by the Texans on Wednesday and reportedly feels comfortable in the offense. Last year, as a member of the Detroit Lions, Amendola started 14 games, catching 46 passes for 602 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per reception.

The 12-year veteran joins the Texans, also playing for the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. In his career, he has caught for more than 5,900 yards and 21 touchdowns. He will face a Jaguars defense that allowed 24.99 points to wide receivers last year.

Amendola is not in the FanDuel player pool for the Week 1 slate.

The Texans kick off their season opener facing the Jaguars who were the second-worst team defensively, giving up more than 400 yards per game, finishing with a 1-15 record. Houston is a 3.5-point home underdog against the Jaguars on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.