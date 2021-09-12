Danny Amendola Active For Week 1 Against Jaguars

The free agent was signed by the Texans on Wednesday and reportedly feels comfortable in the offense. Last year, as a member of the Detroit Lions, Amendola started 14 games, catching 46 passes for 602 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per reception.
The 12-year veteran joins the Texans, also playing for the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. In his career, he has caught for more than 5,900 yards and 21 touchdowns. He will face a Jaguars defense that allowed 24.99 points to wide receivers last year.
Amendola is not in the FanDuel player pool for the Week 1 slate.
The Texans kick off their season opener facing the Jaguars who were the second-worst team defensively, giving up more than 400 yards per game, finishing with a 1-15 record. Houston is a 3.5-point home underdog against the Jaguars on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.