Danny Amendola Inactive Against Panthers Thursday

The Houston Texans announced that wide receiver Danny Amendola is inactive for the Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Amendola is dealing with a hamstring injury, with reports initially indicating he may miss up to three weeks. Amendola was targeted six times in his first two games with the Texans, catching six passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. He is second on the Texans in target share, responsible for 10% of the team’s looks.

Expect additional workload to go to Brandin Cooks, who leads the team with a 35% target share. Priced at $13,000 on FanDuel’s single-game slate, Cooks has been targeted 21 times, catching 14 passes for 210 yards in one touchdown. In a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Cooks saw 14 targets, catching nine passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Cooks and the Texans face a tough Panthers defense that ranks first in pass DVOA.

The Texans are an 8.5-point home underdog against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43.5-point total.