Danny Santana 11th Red Sox Player to Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to ravage through the Boston Red Sox locker room. Danny Santana was confirmed as the 11th positive case for the Red Sox and the latest player to be forced out of the lineup.

Santana has had a limited role with the Red Sox this season. The 30-year-old has appeared in 38 games this season, totaling 116 at-bats with a .597 on-base plus slugging percentage, five home runs, and 14 runs batted in.

The Red Sox lineup is in good shape despite the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Their batting order is comprised mostly of regulars as they take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. Boston has a 1.5 game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays and is 2.5 games clear of missing out on the postseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox priced as +146 underdogs against Dylan Cease and the White Sox tonight in Chicago. The total sits at 9.5, with the under bought up to -118.