Danny Santana Placed on IL

Santana was recently promoted to the active roster after Christian Arroyo was placed on the IL, but now Santana will be joining him. He left Wednesday’s game with an apparent groin injury, and the team officially placed him on the IL with a left groin strain. The Red Sox have yet to announce their replacement for Santana on the active roster, but Franchy Cordero is expected to fill the vacancy.
Santana signed with the Red Sox during the offseason, but he has had a disastrous first year in Boston. Injuries have limited him to just 33 games, and he’s been ineffective when he has been on the field. He’s posted a 47 wRC+ after posting a 40 wRC+ in 2020 with the Rangers. At this point, he should serve more as a utility player than a regular if the Red Sox are at full strength.
Despite Santana’s struggles, the Red Sox have had a tremendous season. They own a 58-38 record — tied for the top mark in the American League — and they own a one-game lead over the Rays in the AL East. They’re currently listed at -110 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
