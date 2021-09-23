Darin Ruf Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/SFGiants/status/1441121114004987910

Ruf is currently dealing with a strained right oblique, and the Giants have placed him on the 10-day IL. Alex Dickerson has been activated in a corresponding roster move.

Ruf spent three years in the KBO before returning to the MLB in 2020, and he has developed into a solid player for the Giants. He posted a 141 wRC+ over 100 plate appearances in 2020, and he’s upped that mark to 143 over 300 plate appearances this year. He’s been at his best against left-handed pitchers, posting a 164 wRC+ with a .312 ISO in that split.

Dickerson has been more potent against right-handers. He’s posted a 137 wRC+ against right-handers so far this season, which makes sense as a left-handed batter. Both players provide the Giants with value in different ways, so losing Ruf is a big blow at this point in the year.

The Giants have led the NL West for most of the year, but they are trying to hold off a late push by the Dodgers. The Giants are currently nursing a slim 2.0-game lead in the standings, and the difference between first and second is massive. The team that finishes with the top record in the division will earn the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs, while the team that finishes second will have to play in the Wild Card game.

The Giants are currently listed +700 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are the favorites at +290.