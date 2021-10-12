Darious Williams Will Miss Rams Week 6 Contest, Could Land On Injured Reserve
October 11Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Los Angeles Rams are down a starting cornerback for their Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Darious Williams has been ruled out with an ankle injury and is at risk of landing on the injured reserve, which would mean at least a three-game absence.
Williams has started all five games for the Rams, playing the fewest snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, where he presumably injured his ankle. The fourth-year pro is tied for fourth on the team with 29 tackles and tied for third with two pass deflections. The Rams can’t ask for anything more from Jalen Ramsey, as the two-time All-Pro has played 100% of snaps this season, but Robert Rochell should see an increased workload. Rochell has six tackles and two pass deflections in four games this season.
The Rams have a date with the banged-up New York Giants on Sunday. LA sits as -10.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
