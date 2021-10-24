Darius Slayton to Play in Week 7 Matchup Against Panthers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton will return to action in a Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Slayton is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the Giants’ offense for three games. He last played in a 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and was targeted one time, catching one pass for eight yards. Priced at $5,500 on FanDuel Slayton’s return gives quarterback Daniel Jones an additional weapon in an already banged-up Giants receiving corps, with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney out. Through the first three weeks of the season, Slayton is responsible for a 13% target share, seeing 13 targets in two games started. Slayton and the Giants, however, will face a tough Carolina Panthers defense ranked eighth in DVOA.

The Giants are a 3-point home underdog against the Carolina Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 42.5-point total.