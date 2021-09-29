Darrell Henderson Expected to Play Week 4 Against Cardinals

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is on track to play in a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sean McVay update on availability in Week 4 of RB Darrell Henderson, who's been dealing with a rib cartilage injury: "He had a good look in his eye and took part in the walk thru just now, so I think the expectation and anticipation is that he’ll play, but not 100 percent sure." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 29, 2021

Henderson, who is dealing with a lingering rib injury, was inactive for the Rams’ 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. As the lead rusher in the Rams’ backfield, Henderson is responsible for 55% of the share of carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. In two games this season, Henderson has rushed for 123 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns. He is priced at $6,000 on FanDuel. The Week 4 matchup might provide to be a difficult return for Henderson, facing a Cardinals defense that ranks sixth in DVOA.

With Henderson returning to the backfield, expect a decrease in production for Sony Michel, who led the Rams with an 83% share of carries in Week 3, rushing for 67 yards on 20 attempts.

The Rams are a 4.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Cardinal in Week 4 in a matchup with a 55-point total, the highest on the slate.