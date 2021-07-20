Darrell Henderson Fantasy Outlook Skyrockets Following Cam Akers Injury

We're still about a month out from most fantasy football drafts, but the worst part of the game has already reared its ugly head — injuries.

News broke on Tuesday that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has suffered a torn Achilles, and that will almost assuredly sideline him for the entire 2021 season.

#Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training, per source. Brutal blow for L.A., which loses its leading rusher from last season a week before camp begins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2021

Akers was going as the 11th running back off the board in fantasy football drafts, according to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data.

With Akers out of the picture, Darrell Henderson is now positioned well for a monster season.

Darrell Henderson Fantasy Football

Darrell Henderson had an ADP of just RB49 before the Akers injury, but we can expect that to skyrocket now. And for good reason.

For as much as talent matters at the running back position, simply getting the ball a lot in a good offense can be enough to make or break an RB for fantasy football purposes.

Well, Henderson should certainly be doing that. When Akers got healthy toward the end of his 2021 rookie season, he finished the regular season with 15+ carries in each of his final four games, averaging 22.0 carries and 2.3 targets per game across his last six if we include the postseason.

Henderson may not be a one-to-one replacement, but Akers vacates a ton of volume, and Henderson will have the opportunity to earn a similar workhorse role. And with Matthew Stafford at the helm, this is a much-improved offense on a team that FanDuel Sportsbook's odds give the fifth-best chance of winning Super Bowl LVI.

Henderson in no slouch on the talent front, either.

He was second on the team in carries last year, and he actually beat out Akers in yards per attempt (4.5 to 4.3), as well as yards per touch (5.1 to 4.8).

There's not a whole lot of competition behind Henderson on the depth chart now, and you can feel good about taking a shot on him and his massive upside in the second or third round of fantasy football drafts.

SIGN UP AND GET AN INSTANT DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO 500! We'll match 20% of your first deposit on FanDuel Fantasy Sports. Max bonus $500

Jason Schandl is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Jason Schandl also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username Jaymun. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in his articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.