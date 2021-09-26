Darrell Henderson Jr. Not Expected to Play Against Buccaneers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is unlikely to play in Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1442075916801384448

Henderson is dealing with a rib injury sustained in the Rams’ 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In the win, Henderson rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. The lead rusher in the Rams’ backfield, Henderson, is responsible for 55% of the workload, average 4.62 yards per carry.

Expect additional work to go to Sony Michael in place of Henderson Sunday. Priced at $5,700 on FanDuel, Michel saw 10 carries in the Week 2 win, rushing for 46 yards, splitting the backfield with running back Jake Funk. Michel ranks second on the Rams in the share of carries, responsible for 21% of the workload. Traded by the Patriots in the offseason, Michel rushed for 449 yards on 79 carries with New England, appearing in nine games last year.

The Rams, who are a 1.5-point home underdog against the Buccaneers on FanDuel Sportsbook, have a difficult test, facing the fourth-rank run defense in a matchup with a 55.5-point total.