Darrell Henderson on Track for Week 1 Start

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson took first-team reps in practice Tuesday, looking to be on track to play in Week 1.

Henderson is able to rep into first-team 11on11 and just took a carry but again is in a non-contact jersey. https://t.co/0Kv8yLFkhu — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 24, 2021

Henderson is dealing with a sprained thumb, practicing Tuesday in a non-contact jersey. He reportedly injured his thumb in practice Monday, leaving early.

Entering his third season with the Rams, Henderson has started 28 games, making 15 starts in the 2020 season, rushing for 624 yards and five touchdowns. With the team using a split backfield, Henderson was second on the team in market share of carries, behind team-leader Cam Akers, with a 31% share.

Henderson looks to be the lead back, with Akers out with an Achilles injury. Last season, the Rams had the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game, averaging 126.1 yards, making the playoffs with a 10-6 record.

The team is currently +1500 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook. They will kick off the 2021 season against the Bears and are currently a 7-point home favorite in a game with a 45-point total.