Darrell Henderson’s Availability Against the Bucs is Uncertain

The Los Angeles Rams could be without their lead running back when they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Darrell Henderson suffered a rib injury in the Rams Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, forcing him out of the game in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that Henderson would be given time to recover from his injury and would be re-evaluated on Friday. Health remains an issue even if Henderson is cleared to suit up in Week 3, resulting in increased playing time for Sony Michel and Jake Funk.

https://twitter.com/LindseyThiry/status/1440089087327682560

Henderson started both games for the Rams, running for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and catching four of six targets for 46 yards. The third-year running back played 94% of snaps in the Rams season-opening game and was in line for a similar workload before departing early against the Colts.

Michel came on in relief of Henderson in Sunday’s victory and will absorb most of Henderson’s workload if he can’t play. However, Funk could see some carries to lessen the burden on Michel and Henderson.

The Rams remain -1.5 points favorites against the Bucs at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the line on the Bucs has been bought up to -120.