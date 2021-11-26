Darren Waller left and did not return for Week 12 against the Cowboys
November 25StaffSportsGrid
Darren Waller left the Raiders Week 12 game against the Cowboys and did not return. Waller suffered a bone bruise to his left knee following a 20-yard catch in the first half. Before leaving the game, Waller was targeted five times and had two receptions for 33 yards. Waller leads Las Vegas with 610 receiving yards. If he does miss time, it will be a significant loss for the Raiders, and it’s a situation that deserves our attention. We’ll know more about his status as we monitor his participation in practice next week. Despite losing Waller, Las Vegas did come away with the victory beating the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime. Hunter Renfrow and DeSean Jackson led the Raiders in receiving yards with 134 and 102, respectively. Las Vegas’ next game will be a Week 13 showdown with the Washington Football Team.
As we learn more about his injury, Waller owners and prospective Raider bettors should pay close attention to upcoming odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
