Darren Waller Questionable Ahead of Matchup Against Eagles

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was a late addition to the team’s injury report Saturday and is a game-time decision.

Waller is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury and is expected to go through pregame warm-ups before deciding on his playing status. The primary weapon in the Raiders’ receiving corps, Waller has a 24% target share, which leads the team. Waller was targeted five times in a Week 6 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos, catching five passes for 59 yards. As the preferred weapon for quarterback Derek Carr, Waller has been targeted at least five times in each of the season’s first six games.

If Waller cannot play, expect additional production to go toward wide receiver Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe, who is second on the Raiders with a 19% target share, is priced at $5,600 on FanDuel.

The Raiders are a 2.5-point home favorite against the Philadelphia Eagles on FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 7 in a matchup with a 48.5-point total.