Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Football Outlook for Davante Adams

The secret is already out on Davante Adams as he’s no longer a player that you can grab the second round anymore. His average draft position is probably closer to that of Tyreek Hill’s than Stefon Digg’s.

Although the situation in Green Bay is still a bit cloudy at the moment, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still under contract. Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have the leverage in this showdown with the Packers front office. It would be an err in judgment to find yourself in a situation where Rodgers returns to the Packers, and you passed on drafting Adams.

Adams is still the best receiver in Green Bay, and he’s a good bet to lead the league in target share no matter which quarterback is throwing him the ball. He’s always a goal-line threat with the little rub routes the Packers have specifically designed for him.

Thus, the Rodgers situation notwithstanding, Adams has to be high on your fantasy draft board.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.