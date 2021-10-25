Davante Adams Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Packers placed WR Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

What terrible timing for the Packers. The Packers will take on the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, so it seems unlikely that they’ll have Adams available for that contest. He needs two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart to return to the lineup, so there isn’t much time for him to be cleared.

Adams might not be the last member of the Packers to test positive. Defensive coordinator Joe Berry was the first to test positive, and the team went into advanced COVID protocols in response.

If Adams cannot suit up, the Packers will be missing a massive piece of their offense. He’s racked up 32% of the team’s targets this season, and he’s racked up 43.79% of their air yards. The Cardinals have one of the best defenses in the league — they rank second in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA — so they’ll have their hands full even if Adams is available.

The Packers are currently listed as 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.