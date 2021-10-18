Packers coach Matt LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari will practice this week for the first time since his ACL surgery. That doesn't mean they would play him Sunday vs. Washington. "There is a ramp up period," LaFleur said. Less certain is whether MVS will come off IR this week. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 18, 2021

Bakhtiari opened the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which meant he was out for the first six weeks. He’s eligible to return this week, and head coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will activate Bakhtiari’s 21-day practice window. That means he will return to the practice field, but it’s unknown if he’ll be added to the active roster for the Packers’ Week 7 matchup vs. the Football Team.

Whenever Bakhtiari does return to the lineup, it will be a massive boost for the Packers’ offensive line. He’s been First-Team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, and he routinely earns a top grade from ProFootballFocus for offensive tackles.

The Packers have jumped out to a 5-1 record this season, but their offensive line has been mediocre. They rank just 16th in adjusted sack rate and 15th in adjusted line yards, so they’re middle of the pack in both metrics.

The Packers are listed as 9.5-point home favorites vs. the Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook.