David Peterson Will Miss His Next Scheduled Start For The Mets

Mets’ pitcher David Peterson lasted only three innings after allowing six runs — five of them earned against the Braves on Wednesday night. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the left-hander experienced some soreness in his right side and will now miss his next scheduled start.

Mets are awaiting further tests on David Peterson – he will be examined when they return to NY – but have already determined he won’t make his next start. Peterson departed last night with ride side discomfort. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 1, 2021

Peterson will be reexamined by the Mets’ doctors when the team returns to New York this weekend.

It’s been a bit of a sophomore slump for Peterson as he’s just 2-6 on the campaign with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. Last year, he finished 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his rookie season. Although Peterson wasn’t responsible for all 20 of the runs Atlanta scored on Wednesday, he certainly got the ball rolling after being gifted a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The loss was the sixth for the Mets in their last 10 games. The Nationals have made up considerable ground as they’ve gone 8-2 during that span. The Mets, however, will have a chance to bounce back on Thursday with their ace, Jacob deGrom, toeing the rubber against Atlanta’s Ian Anderson.

