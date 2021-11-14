Deandre Ayton Remains Out vs. Rockets

The leg injury that has kept Deandre Ayton out of action for the past 10 days will prevent him from participating in the Phoenix Suns‘ game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

https://twitter.com/Jonathan_Feigen/status/1460013218689134593

Ayton has appeared in only six games for the Suns this season. The former first overall selection injured his leg on October 30, played through the injury against the Rockets on November 4, and has been out of action since then. Ayton ranks third on the Suns in points per game and first in rebounds, with 14.2 and 11.3, respectively.

JaVale McGee has started all four Suns games since November 4. The veteran center is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 11 games this season.

Full-man rosters remain at FanDuel, and rostering McGee comes with a $4,400 salary on Express slates.

The Suns have won seven in a row and enter tonight’s contest as -8.5 favorites on the spread and -360 moneyline favorites. The total is set at 221.