DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Play Week 3

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will likely play in a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1442075823826247680

Hopkins remains questionable with a rib injury and is expected to go through pregame warm-ups before being activated. In a Week 2, 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Hopkins was targeted four times, catching four passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. The star wide receiver is second the Cardinals in target share, responsible for 18% of looks in the receiving corps, behind rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore and A.J. Green.

If Hopkins does not play in Week 3, expect the additional workload to go to Rondale Moore. The rookie caught seven passes, targeted eight times for 114 yards and one touchdown. Arizona should benefit in the passing game, regardless of Hopkins status, facing a Jaguars defense ranked 28th in pass DVOA.

The Cardinals are a 7.5-point road favorite against the Jaguars on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51.5-point total.