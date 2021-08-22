Deebo Samuel Expected to Play vs. Chargers

The tight glute that forced Deebo Samuel out of practice on Friday isn’t going to limit him on Sunday. The wide receiver is expected to play in the San Francisco 49ers second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

https://twitter.com/nwagoner/status/1429572075321184262

Samuel left practice early on Friday and was sent for an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury. The third-year receiver should be expected on the field with the starters on Sunday and recorded one catch on his lone target for 13 yards in the preseason opener. Samuel needs to improve on his disappointing campaign last season, in which he played only seven games due to injuries, tallying 391 yards on 33 receptions.

There’s still no clear answer as to who will throw to Samuel when the regular season starts. Trey Lance spent extended time with the starters on Friday and could be in line for an increased role on Sunday night, showcasing his starter potential to Kyle Shannahan. Lance and Jimmy Garropolo continue to battle for the starting quarterback job with no clear-cut favorite.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the 49ers priced as -6 favorites tonight against the Chargers. The total sits at 34.