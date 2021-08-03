DeMar DeRozan to Sign with Chicago Bulls

The deal reportedly includes sending Garrett Temple and Al-Farouq Aminu, along with future first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs.
DeRozan, a 12-year veteran, played three seasons with the Spurs, playing 206 games, averaging 34.3 minutes, 21 points, five rebounds and six assists per game. Last season, he appeared in 61 games, averaging 33 minutes, 21 points, five rebounds and six assists per game. A primary producer for the Spurs, DeRozan led the team in usage, with a 26.1% usage rate.
Since March, the Bulls have made several high-profile trades, acquiring center Nikola Vucevic from the Magic, and guard Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. With a 31-41 record last season, the team missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Chicago scored the 10th-fewest points last season, averaging 110.7 points per game, playing at a 99 possessions per game pace.
The Bulls are currently +7000 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.