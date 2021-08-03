DeMar DeRozan to Sign with Chicago Bulls

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reports the Chicago Bulls have signed DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade deal.

Free agent star DeMar DeRozan is close to reaching an agreement with the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

The deal reportedly includes sending Garrett Temple and Al-Farouq Aminu, along with future first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan, a 12-year veteran, played three seasons with the Spurs, playing 206 games, averaging 34.3 minutes, 21 points, five rebounds and six assists per game. Last season, he appeared in 61 games, averaging 33 minutes, 21 points, five rebounds and six assists per game. A primary producer for the Spurs, DeRozan led the team in usage, with a 26.1% usage rate.

Since March, the Bulls have made several high-profile trades, acquiring center Nikola Vucevic from the Magic, and guard Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. With a 31-41 record last season, the team missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Chicago scored the 10th-fewest points last season, averaging 110.7 points per game, playing at a 99 possessions per game pace.

The Bulls are currently +7000 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.